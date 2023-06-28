Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BPOPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

