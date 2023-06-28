PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in June

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PostNL Price Performance

PSTNY remained flat at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. PostNL has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.64.

Get PostNL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group raised PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.