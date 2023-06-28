Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

PDEX opened at $18.72 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.