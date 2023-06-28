Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
PDEX opened at $18.72 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Pro-Dex from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.