Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0104 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

