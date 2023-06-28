Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.53 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. Prom has a total market cap of $70.53 million and $2.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00012809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,185.37 or 1.00040004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.14865538 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,771,689.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

