ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFY opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBSFY. Societe Generale lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

