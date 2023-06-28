Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Down 20%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 184,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 32,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

