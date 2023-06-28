Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on July 21st

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7757 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Publicis Groupe Stock Up 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
