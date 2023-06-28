Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

