Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.
Lumos Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
