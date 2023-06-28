Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lumos Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,459.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.