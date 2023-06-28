Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $243.19 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00007689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $243.19 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.26 or 0.06129435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,716,804 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

