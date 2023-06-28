QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.49. 2,378,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

