QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,968. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

