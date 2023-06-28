Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $17.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,778,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,100 shares of company stock worth $9,992,798. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after buying an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after buying an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after buying an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

