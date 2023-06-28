Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.16. 105,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.53 and a fifty-two week high of $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.