Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quhuo Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ QH traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 25,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

