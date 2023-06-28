Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0001 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $38.70 million and $1.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002986 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006533 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

