Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.39, but opened at $98.03. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 220,098 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

