Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 1,410,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,395. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

