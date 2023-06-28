Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

