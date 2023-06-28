Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 18,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 146,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 262,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 323,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

