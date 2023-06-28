Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

