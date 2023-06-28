Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 13,337 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bulk Shipping accounts for approximately 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.83% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping from StockNews.com
- Promising Small Biotech Amphastar Sees Actionable Pullback
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bulk Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.