Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $848.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

