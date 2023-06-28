Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Water Works by 75.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.