Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
RBCAA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $835.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.
