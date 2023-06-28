Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

RBCAA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $835.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

About Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

