Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 28th (AAP, ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AWH, AZO, BMY, BVXV)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 28th:

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO). Northcoast Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). The firm issued a top pick rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). They issued a buy rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). They issued an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC). They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE). They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). Capital One Financial Co. issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT). They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

