Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 28th (AWEVF, BME, BMI, DIISY, DNLMY, FDM, FHTX, FOXF, GMVHF, GROY)

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 155 ($1.97).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,190 ($15.13).

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,848 ($23.50) to GBX 1,745 ($22.19).

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 227 ($2.89).

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 208 ($2.64) to GBX 182 ($2.31).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65).

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

