Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 28th (AWEVF, BME, BMI, DIISY, DNLMY, FDM, FHTX, FOXF, GMVHF, GROY)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 28th:

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 155 ($1.97).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,190 ($15.13).

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $19.00.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,848 ($23.50) to GBX 1,745 ($22.19).

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 227 ($2.89).

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 208 ($2.64) to GBX 182 ($2.31).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($39.42) to GBX 3,040 ($38.65).

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.