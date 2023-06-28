Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 564,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,632. Resonate Blends has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonate Blends had a negative net margin of 677.85% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.