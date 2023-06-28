Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.17. 24,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

