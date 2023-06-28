Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 90 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5,251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after acquiring an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $444.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.00 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

