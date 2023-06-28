Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $526,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. 1,757,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

