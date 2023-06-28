Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $841.62 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

