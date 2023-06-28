Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.01. 35,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,060. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

