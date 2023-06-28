Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Short Interest Update

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

RCAC remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

