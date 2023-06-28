Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $25.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.