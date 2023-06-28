Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

