Rithm Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,676. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

