Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 3,344,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,604. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

