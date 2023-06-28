Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 5,560 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 103,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 402,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.