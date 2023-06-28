Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 3,842,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

