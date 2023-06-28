Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 351,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,888. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

