Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 552,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

