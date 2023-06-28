Robert B. Carter Sells 19,270 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,030. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $249.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.