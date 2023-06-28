RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.72. 393,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,208. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.61 and its 200-day moving average is $458.72.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

