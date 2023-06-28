RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.84. 3,936,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,420,027. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

