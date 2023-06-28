S Robson Walton Sells 530,643 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMTFree Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60.
  • On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44.
  • On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. 6,077,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

