S Robson Walton Sells 530,643 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $237,271,590.99.

On Friday, June 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44.

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $155.33. 6,077,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.43. The company has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

