Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 225,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,748. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

