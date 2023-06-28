Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $779,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 11,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,669. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.