Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JUST stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.